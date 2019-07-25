|
|
|
Prichard Ellen (Nellie) Passed away on 16th July 2019, aged
92 years. Nellie will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at All
Saints Church, Bletchley, at 3.00pm on Friday 2nd August 2019. Family flowers
only. Donations, if desired, are for Willen Hospice. Cheques can be sent to
H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700, or on-line donations via Willen Hospice.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019