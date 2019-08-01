Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth West

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth West Notice
WEST Elizabeth (Liz) Of Burlington Hall,
formerly of Bow Brickhill.
Passed away peacefully on
21st July 2019 at the grand
age of 103 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who
will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 5th August at 11.00am
St. Mary's Church, Woburn Sands. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Dementia UK. Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.