WEST Elizabeth (Liz) Of Burlington Hall,
formerly of Bow Brickhill.
Passed away peacefully on
21st July 2019 at the grand
age of 103 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who
will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 5th August at 11.00am
St. Mary's Church, Woburn Sands. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Dementia UK. Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019