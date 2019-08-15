Home

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Elizabeth Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Elizabeth (Bett) Of Mursley, wife of the late
Derek Robinson.
Passed away on the 31st July 2019
aged 87 years. Will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Thursday 22nd August at 11.45am. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are for Milton Keynes University Hospital, cheques payable to "MKUH NHS Trust Fund", can be left at the service or sent to
H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge, House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
