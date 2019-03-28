Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Elizabeth Freeman Notice
FREEMAN Elizabeth
(Betty) Of Woburn Sands, passed away on the 19th March 2019 after a short illness.
Will be greatly missed by her husband Peter and sons Paul, Michael and Iain.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 11.45am in
the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK. Cheques can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
