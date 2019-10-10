|
|
|
WYE Elaine Antoinette
"Tod" Loving wife of the late
Francis Thomas Eric Wye
and beloved mother of
Rod, Deb and Harriet
who passed away peacefully on
26 September 2019.
She will be dearly missed by her
grand and great grandchildren
and by all her loving family and friends.
A private committal at
Banbury Crematorium will take
place followed by a celebration
of her 90 years at St Peter's Church, Brackley on Tuesday 15th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcomed
for The Samaritans and/or
Citizen's Advice Bureau
c/o: Edd Frost and Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019