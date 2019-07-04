Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Eileen Saunderson Notice
SAUNDERSON Eileen Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on the
20th June 2019 aged 88 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 10th July at 11.45am
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Milton
Keynes Community Cardiac Group.
Cheques payable to the charity
can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019
