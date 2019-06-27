|
Hester Eileen Passed away on the
14th June 2019 aged 86 years.
A loving wife, mother,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
