|
|
|
Attwell Eileen Beloved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother,
passed away on 15th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 15th July 2019 at
St Andrews Church, Bletchley at 1pm
followed by a private cremation.
Coloured clothing welcomed.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, for either the
'RSPB' or 'Calibre',
helping those with poor sight
or other disability enjoy the pleasure
of reading through audio books.
Donations can be made by
cheque payable to the charity,
sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019