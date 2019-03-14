Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Plumb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Plumb

Notice Condolences

Edward Plumb Notice
Plumb Edward
(Eddie) Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on
6th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 21st March at 11.00am
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
Cheques can be sent care of
H. W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.