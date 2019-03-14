|
|
|
Plumb Edward
(Eddie) Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on
6th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 21st March at 11.00am
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
Cheques can be sent care of
H. W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
