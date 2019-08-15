|
PARTRIDGE EDWARD MICHAEL (Mick) of Bletchley formerly Stourbridge
passed away suddenly at home
on 28th July aged 78 years.
Loving father of Louise,
Clair and Suzanne,
Grandfather to Fletcher,
Tighe and Fionn.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 20th August at Stourbridge Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only by request, donation if desired for the Mary Stevens Hospice c/o J. Vernon Kendrick Funeral directors, Vernon House, Cemetery Road, Lye Stourbridge, Tel: 01384422123
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019