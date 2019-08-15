Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Vernon Kendrick Ltd (Lye, Stourbridge)
Vernon House, Cemetery Road
Stourbridge, Worcestershire DY9 8DB
01384 422123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:45
Stourbridge Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Partridge

Notice Condolences

Edward Partridge Notice
PARTRIDGE EDWARD MICHAEL (Mick) of Bletchley formerly Stourbridge
passed away suddenly at home
on 28th July aged 78 years.

Loving father of Louise,
Clair and Suzanne,
Grandfather to Fletcher,
Tighe and Fionn.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 20th August at Stourbridge Crematorium at 11.40am.

Family flowers only by request, donation if desired for the Mary Stevens Hospice c/o J. Vernon Kendrick Funeral directors, Vernon House, Cemetery Road, Lye Stourbridge, Tel: 01384422123
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.