Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Edward Neal Notice
Neal Edward James Peacefully passed away on 27th January 2019 at Willen Hospice, aged 81 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Olive, his son Edward, daughter Claire, grandchildren and family.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th February at 11.30am in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Donations are welcome for Willen Hospice or MK Prostate Cancer Support and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
