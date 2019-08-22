Home

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Court Edward
"Ted" Of Bletchley, peacefully passed
away at Willen Hospice on 15th
August 2019, aged 91 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all of his family & friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 30th August at 2.45pm at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but
donations to Willen Hospice would be
appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 22, 2019
