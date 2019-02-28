|
CORNELL (Nee Atkins)
Edna Phyllis Passed away peacefully on
10th February 2019, aged 99 years.
Mother of Martyn, Grandmother of Aeron and Felicity.
Great Grandmother to Maibel.
The funeral service will take place on
7th March 2019 in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired to benefit Willen Hospice.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
J S Cowley & Son
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: (01908) 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
