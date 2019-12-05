Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Dorothy Wagstaff Notice
WAGSTAFF Dorothy Elizabeth Of Newport Pagnell passed away on the 22nd November 2019 at the
Linford Grange Care Home, Newport Pagnell aged 102. A devoted wife to Christopher and a loving caring Aunt to Tony, John, Robert and Christine and all the family. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter & St Paul Church,
Newport Pagnell on Thursday 19th
December at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for
Willen Hospice may be sent to
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Tel 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
