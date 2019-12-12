|
STAPLETON Dorothy Jean Formerly of New Bradwell.
Sadly passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital on
29th November 2019 aged 88.
Very much loved by her late husband Alan, daughters Delphine and Christine and son Clive and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday 17th December
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Dorothy Jean are for Willen Hospice and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque sent care of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019