STANLEY Dorothy Mabel of Newport Pagnell
sadly passed away on
19th November 2019, aged 98 years.
Very much loved by her
late husband Victor,
sons Michael, Peter and Colin,
their families and her friends.
The funeral service will take place at
11.45am on Friday 13th December
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Dorothy
are for Dementia UK and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
