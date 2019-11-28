|
|
|
SMITH Dorothy Isabella 4/1/1942 - 20/11/2019
A much loved wife to the late Michael, caring mother to Karen and Dean, devoted grandmother to Francesca, Thomas and William.
She was also a loving sister, auntie and friend to countless others, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
All Saints Church, Lathbury on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice may be sent to
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019