Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Smith

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Smith Notice
SMITH Dorothy Isabella 4/1/1942 - 20/11/2019
A much loved wife to the late Michael, caring mother to Karen and Dean, devoted grandmother to Francesca, Thomas and William.
She was also a loving sister, auntie and friend to countless others, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
All Saints Church, Lathbury on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice may be sent to
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -