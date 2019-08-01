Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
00:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Dorothy Quelch Notice
Quelch Dorothy
"Dot" Of Stony Stratford passed away suddenly on 23rd July 2019
aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 23rd August at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be given for GOSH and may be sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019
