Allum Dorothy
"Dot" Of Stony Stratford passed away peacefully on 24th August, 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, and a wonderful Mum, Nan and Great Nan, and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 9th September at 2pm.
NO BLACK TO BE WORN.
Family flowers only or donations if desired by cheque payable to
Dementia UK may be forwarded to:
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service,
19 Stratford Road, Wolverton MK12 5JL
