Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Allum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Allum

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Allum Notice
Allum Dorothy
"Dot" Of Stony Stratford passed away peacefully on 24th August, 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, and a wonderful Mum, Nan and Great Nan, and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 9th September at 2pm.
NO BLACK TO BE WORN.
Family flowers only or donations if desired by cheque payable to
Dementia UK may be forwarded to:
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service,
19 Stratford Road, Wolverton MK12 5JL
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.