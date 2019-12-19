|
|
|
Spedding Doreen Bruce
of Elizabeth House, Stony Stratford,
sadly passed away at home on
12th December 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved and greatly
missed by her husband Peter,
daughter Jacqui, son Keith,
family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Tuesday
7th January 2020 at 11.30am
where all will be welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Parkinson's UK, Milton Keynes.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019