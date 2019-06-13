|
BLAKEBOROUGH Doreen Mary Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully, on 25th May 2019,
aged 95 years.
Now reunited with her late sister Pam,
Doreen was a dearly loved Aunt to
Hazel, Stephen and Rosemary
and will be fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 21st June 2019 at
St Faith's Church, Newton Longville
at 2.30pm, followed by
a private family burial in
Newton Longville Burial Ground.
Flowers are welcome or
donations, if desired, for
Willen Hospice can be sent by cheque
payable to the charity care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
