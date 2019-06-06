|
|
|
GRIFFITHS Desmond Frederick
(Deb) former Newsagent of Woolstone,
sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on the 27th May 2019 aged 96.
Very much loved by all his family
he will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at 12.15pm on Monday 24th June
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Immediate family flowers only but donations for Deb's favourite cause,
Holy Trinity Church, Woolstone,
would be gratefully received
and can either be placed in
the plate at the service or
made by cheque payable to
WEP and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2019
