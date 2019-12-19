|
Brudenell Desmond Passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes Hospital on the
7th December aged 94 years.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd December at 2.45pm
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the
Alzheimer's Society, cheques made
payable to the charity can be sent care
of H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019