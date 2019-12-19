Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond Brudenell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Brudenell

Notice Condolences

Desmond Brudenell Notice
Brudenell Desmond Passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes Hospital on the
7th December aged 94 years.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd December at 2.45pm
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the
Alzheimer's Society, cheques made
payable to the charity can be sent care
of H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -