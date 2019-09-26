Home

The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00
St Mary & St Giles Church
Stony Stratford
Derek Crook Notice
Crook Derek Graham Passed away peacefully on
13th September 2019
aged 84 years.

The funeral service will take place at 12.00 pm on Tuesday 1st October at
St Mary & St Giles Church,
Stony Stratford, followed by a burial
at Calverton.
The family warmly invite all friends to join them afterwards at the Conservative Club Stony Stratford for light refreshments.

All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: 01908 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019
