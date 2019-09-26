|
|
|
Crook Derek Graham Passed away peacefully on
13th September 2019
aged 84 years.
The funeral service will take place at 12.00 pm on Tuesday 1st October at
St Mary & St Giles Church,
Stony Stratford, followed by a burial
at Calverton.
The family warmly invite all friends to join them afterwards at the Conservative Club Stony Stratford for light refreshments.
All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: 01908 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019