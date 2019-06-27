|
|
|
REYNOLDS Denny Of Fenny Stratford
passed away on 14th June 2019
aged 84 years.
A much loved husband, father,
grandad and great-grandad
who will be missed every day.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 5th July at 2pm at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel.
No flowers please, but donations for The would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley,
MK2 2EH. Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
Read More