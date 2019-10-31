Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
13:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Lyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Lyman

Notice Condolences

Dennis Lyman Notice
LYMAN Dennis Norman Of Wolverton sadly passed away in Ashby House on the 22nd October 2019 aged 92. Very much loved by his wife Beryl, sons Barrie and Glyn, their wives, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 14th November in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only, any donations in memory of Dennis are for Willen Hospice and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque sent care of
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -