LYMAN Dennis Norman Of Wolverton sadly passed away in Ashby House on the 22nd October 2019 aged 92. Very much loved by his wife Beryl, sons Barrie and Glyn, their wives, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 14th November in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only, any donations in memory of Dennis are for Willen Hospice and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque sent care of
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019