|
|
|
ENGLAND Denise Joan Passed away
on the
26th June 2019,
peacefully at Willen Hospice
surrounded by her family.
Denise will be sadly missed by
her husband Dave,
her daughters Emma and Beck,
her grandchildren, her loving mum
Barbara and brothers and sisters.
Denise will be remembered for her
laugh, her wonderful smile
and deep love for all her family.
The funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 10.45am
in The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations to Willen Hospice in memory of Denise, which can be given on the day or sent by cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019