Deborah Anne

Peter & Sally would like to thank everyone who attended Deborah's

Requiem Mass & Committal

and for the cards and kind

words of sympathy.



A special thank you to my wonderful family for their love and support, Catherine for her gentle

tribute to Deborah, Christopher and Kevin who delivered our Eulogy with such eloquence and dignity

and honoured our beloved Deborah by carrying her casket into the church.



Thank you to my relatives and the O'Sullivan, Quinlan, Lawless and Stott families for the beautiful Mass cards which brought us comfort in our saddest time.



Thank you to Father Christopher, Soloist and Organist for a beautiful service & Committal.



Thank you to W.H. Mason & Son for their outstanding service and kindness.

Our love and thanks to you all.



Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019