Elves Deborah Anne 16-12-1968
We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved daughter Deborah passed away at the C.U.U.
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on the 24th June 2019.
Deborah was a courageous and wonderful young woman and a
loving daughter, a kind and gentle
sister to Sarah, dearly loved niece,
godmother, granddaughter, cousin
and a friend to many.
Deborah will be forever in our hearts.
Peace, Perfect Peace.
The funeral service will be held at
St Thomas Aquinas Church, Manor Rd, Bletchley on Tuesday 16th July at 10.45am followed by a committal
at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 12.15pm.
We respectfully request
family flowers only.
All enquiries to H.W Mason & Sons, Bletchley. Tel. 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019