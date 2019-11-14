|
|
|
WEBB David Passed away peacefully
at Willen Hospice on
5th November, aged 65 years.
He was an adored husband, dad, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral to celebrate David's life will take place on Tuesday 26th November at St Martin's Church, Fenny Stratford at 10.00am followed by a Committal
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.30 am
for close family and friends.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2EZ. 01908 373700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019