Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
David Smith

David Smith Notice
Smith David Michael Sadly passed away on the
18th March aged 73 years.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 12th April at 1pm in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the
British Lung Foundation, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
