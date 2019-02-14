|
Rodney David William Of Hanslope,
passed away suddenly on
3rd February 2019 aged 78 years.
Loving father of David and Alan,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 19th February 2019
at 3.15pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be given
in David's memory to Willen Hospice.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
