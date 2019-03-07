|
Morgans David John Passed away peacefully
on 28th February 2019,
aged 80 years.
A much loved dad and brother,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The service to celebrate David's life
will take place in the Willow Chapel
at Crownhill Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 11.45am.
At David's request there will not be flowers, however, donations, if desired, to benefit 'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
