Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
David Hemming Notice
HEMMING David Leslie
'Dave' Passed away at home, surrounded
by family, on 17th February 2019,
aged 71 years.
Dave will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 11th March 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, however donations in memory
of Dave for Arthritis Research can be given at the funeral or sent, by cheque payable to 'Versus Arthritis', care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
