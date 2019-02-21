|
|
|
Haisman David Joseph Formerly of Bletchley
and Hungerford House.
Passed away at Flowers House
on 10th February 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dave will be fondly remembered
and missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 28th February 2019
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 12.15pm.
No flowers please,
however, donations in memory
of Dave for Willen Hospice can be
given at the service or sent,
by cheque payable to the charity,
care of: H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
