Cleaver David Of Stony Stratford passed away unexpectedly on 25th February 2019 aged 45 years.
A much loved son who will be
greatly missed by Mum and Dad, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 12th March at 1.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. By request, family flowers only. Donations in memory of David are for the Dogs Trust and may be sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
