CHILDS David George Of Newport Pagnell.
Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband to Pat,
adored dad to Sally and Michael,
father-in-law to Steve and Liz,
a very much loved grandad
to Ellie, Sadie, George and Sam.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be
held at The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations appreciated
in memory of Dave for
Willen Hospice may be left
in the plate at the crematorium
or cheques made payable
to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
