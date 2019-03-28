Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:30
St Peter and St Paul Parish Church
Cosgrove
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Blunden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Blunden

Notice Condolences

David Blunden Notice
BLUNDEN David Passed away peacefully on
16th March, 2019, aged 83.
David was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle,
a dear friend to many and will be
remembered with great fondness.
The Church Service will take place on Monday 1st April at 2.30pm at St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Cosgrove.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in David's memory for the Cancer Centre, Milton Keynes Hospital (cheques made payable to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal) in memory of David and may be forwarded directly to the Hospital
or to the Funeral directors,
H W Mason & Sons, Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.