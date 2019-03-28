|
BLUNDEN David Passed away peacefully on
16th March, 2019, aged 83.
David was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle,
a dear friend to many and will be
remembered with great fondness.
The Church Service will take place on Monday 1st April at 2.30pm at St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Cosgrove.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in David's memory for the Cancer Centre, Milton Keynes Hospital (cheques made payable to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal) in memory of David and may be forwarded directly to the Hospital
or to the Funeral directors,
H W Mason & Sons, Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
