Daphne (Dee) Simmonds
Sadly, passed away after a short
illness on 14th August 2019 aged 84.
Taken from us so suddenly, Dee will
be deeply missed by all her family
and friends. She will remain forever
in our hearts, we would trade many
of our tomorrows to share one
more yesterday with you.
Funeral service to take place at:
Crownhill Crematorium
(Willow Chapel) Thursday 12th
September 2019 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please but
donations welcomed on behalf of:
"Leukaemia UK - Blood Cancer Care
and Cure Research" via the
JustGiving page setup by the
family or by using the collection
plate on the day.
justgiving.com/fundraising
/dee-simm0nds
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019