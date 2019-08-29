Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:45
Crownhill Crematorium (Willow Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Simmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Simmonds

Notice Condolences

Daphne Simmonds Notice
Daphne (Dee) Simmonds
Sadly, passed away after a short
illness on 14th August 2019 aged 84.
Taken from us so suddenly, Dee will
be deeply missed by all her family
and friends. She will remain forever
in our hearts, we would trade many
of our tomorrows to share one
more yesterday with you.
Funeral service to take place at:
Crownhill Crematorium
(Willow Chapel) Thursday 12th
September 2019 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please but
donations welcomed on behalf of:
"Leukaemia UK - Blood Cancer Care
and Cure Research" via the
JustGiving page setup by the
family or by using the collection
plate on the day.
justgiving.com/fundraising
/dee-simm0nds

H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.