Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
15:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Ennew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Ennew

Notice Condolences

Colin Ennew Notice
Ennew Colin David Devoted Arsenal fan, passed away
20th July 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Colin will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 9th August 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 3.30pm.
At Colin's requested no flowers
and you are invited to wear a sports shirt of your choice.
Donations in Colin's memory for
Willen Hospice can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.