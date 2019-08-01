|
Ennew Colin David Devoted Arsenal fan, passed away
20th July 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Colin will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 9th August 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 3.30pm.
At Colin's requested no flowers
and you are invited to wear a sports shirt of your choice.
Donations in Colin's memory for
Willen Hospice can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019