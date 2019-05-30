Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
14:00
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
Christos Periclis


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Christos Periclis Notice
Christos Periclis 10th November 1935 - 20th May 2019
Of Newport Pagnell, sadly passed away on the 20th May 2019
at Milton Keynes Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, Children Mark & Alison and grandchildren Jo, Alex and Louise.
The funeral service will be at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Tuesday 4th June at 2pm.
No flowers but donations to go to Alzheimer's UK and Brooklands Centre, Newport Pagnell.
Donations to be left in the plate at the crematorium or cheques made payable to the charity sent to:
H.W Masons & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Bucks, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
