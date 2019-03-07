|
|
|
LANT Christopher 24.02.49 - 25.02.19
Chris sadly passed away the day after his 70th Birthday following a long
and brave health battle.
Beloved by his wife Jane, son Jonathan, daughter Helen, son in law Tim and granddaughters Isabel and Sophie.
There will be a private remembrance service at H W Mason & Sons on Friday 15th March 2019. The family request no flowers but donations can be made to the new Cancer Care Centre at
MK Hospital via
H W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
