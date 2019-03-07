Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Lant

Notice Condolences

Christopher Lant Notice
LANT Christopher 24.02.49 - 25.02.19
Chris sadly passed away the day after his 70th Birthday following a long
and brave health battle.
Beloved by his wife Jane, son Jonathan, daughter Helen, son in law Tim and granddaughters Isabel and Sophie.
There will be a private remembrance service at H W Mason & Sons on Friday 15th March 2019. The family request no flowers but donations can be made to the new Cancer Care Centre at
MK Hospital via
H W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.