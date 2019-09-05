|
In loving memory of Christine Stones
(nee Robins) Who passed away peacefully on
28th August 2019, aged 77 years old. Christine, born to Rupert and Beatrice, is survived by her husband Dudley, brother David, sister Stephanie, children James and Alex and her grandchildren Thomas, Matthew, Sarah, Peter and William.
Family and friends are invited to
attend the funeral service at Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes on Wednesday 11th September at 1.45pm, and/or to donate to the Alzheimer's Society - cheques should be made payable to the charity and sent to H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019