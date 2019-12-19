|
|
|
LORING Christine Vera Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Sister and Auntie.
Christine will be loved always by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm. The service will be a celebration of Christine's life so please feel free to wear colourful clothing to reflect this. Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for either 'Age UK' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support' can be sent by cheque made payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019