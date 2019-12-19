Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Loring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Loring

Notice Condolences

Christine Loring Notice
LORING Christine Vera Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Sister and Auntie.
Christine will be loved always by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm. The service will be a celebration of Christine's life so please feel free to wear colourful clothing to reflect this. Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for either 'Age UK' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support' can be sent by cheque made payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -