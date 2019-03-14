|
|
|
SISLEY Chris Sadly passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at Leicester Royal Infirmary,
aged 30 years.
Dearly loved by his wife Niki,
father Andrew, mother Alison,
brother Tom and step mother Louise.
Chris will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 29th March at 2pm in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only.
Donations are for The Bone Marrow Transplant Unit and Ward 41
at Leicester Royal Infirmary and
may be left in the collection as
you leave the Chapel, or by cheque
to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
