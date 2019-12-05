|
|
|
TENNET Charles Edward
'Charlie' Passed away peacefully on
19th November 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved Father of Hayley and
Kristian, Charlie will be fondly remembered and always loved
by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Monday 9th December 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Charlie are for either the 'Royal Naval Benevolent Trust' or the 'RNIB' and can be given on the day or sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019