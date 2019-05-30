|
|
|
SCRIPPS Charles John Son of the late Charles and Thelma Scripps, passed away aged 79 on May 9th 2019 at Northampton Hospital following a car accident near Sheffield.
He leaves a sister, Sheila (Savill) and was Uncle to Richard, Stephanie, Thomas, Jade, Sophie and baby Euon.
His funeral will be held at Flore Church, Flore, Northamptonshire on Friday 7th June 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Funeral Directors: County Funerals, 3 Priory Lane, Little Wymondley, Hitchin, Herts SG4 7HE.
Telephone 01438 510355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
Read More