MARSHALL Carole Anne Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by family,
on 29th October 2019.
Beloved Wife of John,
Mother and Grandmother
who will be sadly missed and lovingly
remembered by all who knew her.
The funeral took place on
Tuesday 5th November 2019
and the family would like to thank
all who joined them to celebrate
Carole's life and share such
wonderful memories of her.
Donations, if desired, are in aid
of the British Lung Foundation
and can be sent, by cheque payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019