Lee Carole
(née Horne) Passed away on
16th May 2019.
Beloved mother of Sharon
and son in law Richard.
Sadly missed by all
her friends and family.
The funeral will take place at
2.30pm on Tuesday 11th June 2019
at St Mary's Church, Bletchley,
followed by burial at
Selbourne Avenue Cemetery.
All flowers welcome.
Donations to Willen Hospice.
All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: 01908 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2019
