ROBISON Carol Ann Passed away peacefully, surrounded
by family, on 11th June 2019,
aged 69 years.
Carol will be remembered with a smile and with love by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 2pm. Informal dress code and
no flowers requested.
Donations in memory of Carol are for Willen Hospice and can be made at www.justgiving.com/carolrobison
or sent, by cheque made payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
